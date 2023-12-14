Advertisement
Opinion

Editorial: U.S. should join the world’s nations in urging a Gaza cease-fire

Smoke rises after Israeli attacks hit Rafah, Gaza, on Dec. 1 after the end of a brief humanitarian cease-fire.
(Anadolu / Getty Images)
By The Times Editorial Board
Israel had broad support from the nations of the world after Hamas’ murderous Oct. 7 attack, its premeditated slaughter of innocent people and its unconscionable taking of civilian hostages. Accounts of sexual assault and horrors even more unspeakable help to explain the ferocity of the Israeli counterattack.

As President Biden has noted, though, Israel is now losing sympathy and global support due to its “indiscriminate bombing” and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of any prospect of a future Palestinian state.

FILE - An injured Palestinian man receives treatment at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Gaza's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel's war against Hamas. Israel claims Hamas uses the facility for military purposes and has built a vast underground command center below the hospital. Since Israel declared war against Hamas, its forces have moved in on Shifa. But hundreds of doctors and patients remain inside. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled, File)

Opinion

Editorial: Cease-fire now. The killing in Gaza must stop

Israel’s quest to root out Hamas has inflicted indiscriminate death and destruction on Gaza and Palestinian civilians. Humanitarian pauses are no longer enough.

Nov. 16, 2023

Hamas atrocities, no matter how evil, do not justify Israel’s casual conflation of legitimate militant targets and Palestinian civilians.

From the beginning of Israel’s response, governments and observers urged an end to the disproportionate civilian killings and warned of starvation and rampant spread of disease in the tiny, densely populated strip of land. They called then, and are properly calling now, for a cease-fire.

Early on, Netanyahu said there would be no let-up.

“Just as the United States would not agree to a cease-fire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or the terrorist attack of 9/11,” he said on Oct. 30, “Israel will not agree to the cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attack of Oct. 7.”

Yet less than a month later, Israel agreed to a cease-fire — of sorts.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL -- OCTOBER 24, 2023: Liad Gross, 36, weeps as she holds up a sign for her missing friend Sagui Dekel Chen, and joins other family, friends and community members calling for the release of their loved ones, who are part of more than 200 hostages captured by HamasO after their unprecedented assault on communities near Gaza, during a peaceful demonstration outside the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Hallucinatory anguish and moments of hope: How Israel waits for news of hostages

Israel-Hamas war: In a national vigil of sorts, Israelis hope for the return of more than 220 people seized by militants and believed held in Gaza.

Oct. 24, 2023

The pause in military action that began Nov. 24 was set for four days, but talks mediated by Qatar resulted in two extensions. Hamas returned about 100 hostages and Israel released around 240 jailed Palestinians. Gaza civilians were given a respite for mourning their loved ones killed in the bombings and a chance to obtain water, food and medical supplies.

Hostilities resumed on Nov. 30. Since then, Israel’s bombing of Gaza has been — difficult as it is to fathom — even more brutal. Having warned Palestinian civilians to leave their homes in north Gaza, and then essentially destroying Gaza City, the Israeli military is now bringing the same destruction to the southern part of the strip. Several aid groups described the humanitarian situation in the territory as in “apocalyptic free fall.”

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip sit around their newborn daughter at their makeshift tent near al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

World & Nation

Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed U.S. military and diplomatic support

Heavy fighting is raging across Gaza, including in the devastated north as Israel moves ahead with renewed U.S. support

Dec. 10, 2023
Horrified by the slaughter, most of the nations of the world have called for another, more-lasting cease-fire. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to that effect Tuesday, days after a Security Council vote was thwarted by a U.S. veto.

It’s important to remember that from the time Hamas won Gaza elections in 2006, it and Israel have been at war, punctuated by periodic truce, pause or cease-fire (the terminology matters little to civilians trying to live their lives and raise their children).

A man walks with mattresses through destruction in the Gaza Strip's Jabalia refugee camp on October 11, 2023, following overnight Israeli airstrikes amid continuing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement. The death toll from five days of ferocious fighting between Hamas and Israel rose sharply overnight as Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza after recovering the dead from the last communities near the border where Palestinian militants had been holed up. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion

Opinion: Here are seven ways the U.S. can push Israel toward a cease-fire in Gaza

The current truce is an important step. But the U.S. government should join in global calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Nov. 28, 2023

Full-scale fighting erupted in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2021, then in each case largely abated. Each pause of a year, two years, seven years, brought not only periods relatively free from horror but also hope that cease-fires might be extended and just maybe lead to talks and a sustainable period free from cross-border attacks. Or even an accord paving the way to lasting peace.

The recent history of the Middle East consists of two urgent struggles. The obvious one pits Israel against Hamas, a terrorist organization, as each vows to annihilate the other and refers to its enemy in subhuman terms.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 13: Relatives of the Israeli prisoners that have been captive in Gaza Strip by Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades stage a demonstration as they carry banners, and hold the Israeli government responsible for the kidnapping, in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 13, 2023. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Opinion

In Gaza conflict, words like ‘terrorism’ and ‘genocide’ are potent weapons. Definitions matter

Call a war crime a war crime, regardless of whether you support the perpetrator’s cause.

Nov. 26, 2023

The second contest is even more existential. It’s between the human aspiration to seek peace, despite real provocations and long-standing grievances, and the baser instinct to exterminate the enemy once and for all, notwithstanding the cost to innocent lives and gross violation of international laws of war.

In this struggle, the United States should choose a path that might make peace in the future still possible. It should reverse its position against a cease-fire.

Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

Opinion

The Hamas massacre didn’t give Israel the right to kill 12,000 Palestinians. Cease-fire now

‘The world cannot stand by to witness more slaughter of civilians,’ says The Times’ editorial board, plus more from the week in Opinion.

Nov. 18, 2023

Acknowledging its own mistakes in response to 9/11 — as President Biden noted at the start of the current war — the U.S. should use its stature as a powerful democracy and its loyalty to and support of Israel to demand another respite from horror. And then it should work to make that pause a lasting cessation of hostilities.

Israel, as a fellow industrialized democracy with state-of-the-art intelligence, technology and defense capability, has set high standards for its response to attack. It has in the past deployed precision operations, such as the 1976 Entebbe raid to free airline passengers held hostage in Uganda by Palestinian and German hijackers.

A Palestinian woman holds her child after an Israeli strike on her neighborhood in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

World & Nation

Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after U.S. veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war

Israeli warplanes are striking parts of the Gaza Strip including some of the dwindling bits of land it told Palestinians to evacuate to in the south.

Dec. 9, 2023

The current indiscriminate killing in Gaza, in which two-thirds of the dead are women and children, bears little resemblance to surgical strikes and reveals little apparent distinction by Israel between legitimate Hamas targets and innocent civilians.

Netanyahu’s comparison with 9/11 may be more apt than he realizes. After the al Qaeda attack, the U.S. enjoyed the world’s support against terrorism, then squandered it by its brutal tactics in the war. Today the Taliban again rule in Kabul. Al Qaeda is diminished, but Islamic extremism remains.

Even if Israel succeeds in destroying Hamas, Palestinian statelessness, hopelessness and dehumanization will persist and are likely to give rise to new hostilities. Hope for change in this seemingly intractable conflict can begin when wholesale killing ends.

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

