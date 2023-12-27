Advertisement
Opinion

Column: In 2023, ‘The Last of Us’ told the story that we needed to see

Two men hold hands while seated at a piano.
In Episode 3 of “The Last of Us,” Bill (Nick Offerman), left, and Frank (Murray Bartlett) expand the audience’s ideas about LGBTQ+ characters.
(HBO)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

To understand why Episode 3 of HBO’s “The Last of Us” was the best episode of television in 2023, you first need to take a journey back in time. The year is 1980 and the scene is a noisy Times Square.

As the shot pans left, Montgomery MacNeil can be heard singing off camera. Slowly, the bright lights of Broadway give way to darkness, until the only illuminated spots left on screen are Montgomery’s apartment and a flashing marquee that reads “Palace.”

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

“Is it OK if I call you mine?” he croons in the Oscar-winning film “Fame.”

Montgomery has a crush on a classmate — a young man who does not feel the same.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Homeless encampment is seen on a sidewalk in San Francisco, California, United States on September 2, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: The first step to solving homelessness will be an attitude adjustment

When unhoused people in San Francisco received $750 a month in an experiment, how did they spend it? The answers challenge our worst assumptions.

Dec. 22, 2023

Of course, unrequited love is a familiar theme in film and television. What made this memorable was seeing this dynamic between two men. In 1980, America was comfortable seeing a man serenade another only if it came in the form of a joke. And then came the AIDS epidemic, and storytelling about queer love in the mainstream seemed to revolve solely around tragedy and trauma, beginning with 1985’s “An Early Frost.”

Same-sex serenading on camera felt reserved for the dying. Really up until 2010, in the second season of “Glee,” when Blaine sang “Teenage Dream” to his love interest Kurt.

Advertisement
PIKE ROAD, AL - MARCH 13: Students Zeph Key, left, and Arica Haywood work on homework in study hall March 13, 2023, at Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. (Photo by Julie Bennett for The Washington Post via Getty Images).

Opinion

Granderson: ChatGPT hasn’t fueled cheating in schools. Do teens know something adults don’t?

AI will become a common tool for students, but it doesn’t have to atrophy their minds.

Dec. 21, 2023

In 1980 in “Fame,” Montgomery is confessing the love he has for a classmate essentially to himself. Thirty years later and Blaine is not only singing directly to a blushing Kurt, but he also is doing so in front of the school with everyone’s blessing.

When the “Glee” cover of that Katy Perry song was released, it debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard charts.

Similarly, in 2018, a bashful Patrick blew away fans of the hit show “Schitt’s Creek” with his version of “Simply the Best,” which he sang for his lover in front of the town: “I want to dedicate this next song to a very special someone in my life … David Rose. ... ‘I call you when I need you and my heart is on fire. …’”

CAMBRIDGE, MA - DECEMBER 13: Harvard Yard on a winter evening during finals week, December 13, 2023 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: Have colleges lost their way? Yes, but don’t blame ‘wokeness’

Weak testimony from university presidents is just the latest evidence of the decline of higher education.

Dec. 18, 2023

The cover of that Tina Turner classic ignited the music career of the actor who sang it, Noah Reid, and has regularly been featured at same-sex weddings.

So what elevates “Long, Long Time,” the episode of “The Last of Us” that aired this year on Jan. 29? It isn’t simply that it featured a tender same-sex serenade, or that it vaulted the featured song to new chart success.

It is why the character Bill is singing to Frank that transforms the moment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Billie Eilish attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

Opinion

Granderson: Who cares about Billie Eilish’s sexual orientation?

As long as lawmakers are trying to oppress LGBTQ+ people, representation matters. Someday maybe we can afford to just say, ‘who cares?’

Dec. 6, 2023
Advertisement

In the postapocalyptic world portrayed in this show, dating apps do not exist. Friends are hard to come by. Lovers even more so. And Bill is a closeted conspiracy theorist in his 50s. The first time he meets Frank, Bill is pointing his shotgun at him. The pandemic wiped out most of civilization and left behind a world void of trust and resources, although Bill makes it clear he didn’t like people even before the zombies took over.

In those previous on-screen moments, Patrick, Blaine and Montgomery each already knew themselves to a certain degree when the music started. But Bill is fumbling out of darkness. Even before everything went to hell, Bill lived a life without romance. Recognizing his encounter with Frank could very well be his last shot at companionship, Bill is not only coming out in this key scene, but also pleading to be saved.

He knows what it takes to ward off the government and zombies to survive. What he is defenseless against is internalized homophobia that kept him in the closet all of these years. The shame is so powerful that it continues to haunt him despite much of humanity being dead.

He uses the words of Linda Ronstadt’s 1970 hit single, “Long, Long Time,” to essentially ask Frank the same question we all ask when searching for someone to go on this journey with: Is it OK if I call you mine?

Queer content has come a long way since Montgomery was serenading himself in his “palace” in New York back in 1980. What hasn’t changed is the LGBTQ+ community’s obsession with youth — an affliction shared with the larger society. We normally don’t see middle-aged men like Bill and Frank grow old together on screen, much less use song to express love.

Their arc is groundbreaking and a storytelling masterpiece. The chemistry between actors Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman is unrivaled, while the pacing of the script and direction allow for character development without becoming laborious. Of the 24 Emmy nominations the series received, seven were for “Long, Long Time.”

We need this love story in 2023 much as we needed “Fame” in 1980, “Glee” in 2010, “Schitt’s Creek” in 2018. Each brings the audience closer to seeing the full humanity of LGBTQ+ people. Particularly our joy. The fact that the episode “Long, Long Time” simply exists is reason enough to celebrate. It’s worth watching because it’s simply the best.

@LZGranderson

OpinionTelevisionEntertainment & ArtsOp-Ed
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is a political contributor for ABC News and co-host of “Sedano and LZ” for ESPN-LA 710. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, he appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” He joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. As a senior writer for ESPN, Granderson maintained a regular column and was a co-host of ESPN TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn. and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.6 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement