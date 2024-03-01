Advertisement
Opinion

Column: The generation before this Oklahoma attack fought for LGBTQ+ safety in schools. Those wins aren’t enough

Candles, flowers and a photograph of a teen, with mourners in the background
A vigil in Washington, D.C., last month honored Nex Benedict, the nonbinary 16-year-old in Oklahoma who died recently after being beaten in a school bathroom.
(Astrid Riecken / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

The name Pat Logue may not be familiar to many of us, but her work is.

From establishing the right of same-sex parents to adopt children to challenging the merits of the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, it’s not an exaggeration to say Logue’s accomplishments as a lawyer for Lambda Legal were instrumental in changing the way society treats LGBTQ+ people. She died last week.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

It is because of Logue’s work that the family of Nex Benedict may get some iota of justice. Nex was the nonbinary 16-year-old in Oklahoma who died in February one day after a group of students beat them up in a school restroom. One of Logue’s landmark victories — Nabozny vs. Podlesny in 1996 — was the first legal challenge to antigay violence in public schools.

Jamie Nabozny had been tormented for years at his Wisconsin high school for being gay. That would include being beaten up in the restroom. He sued his former district for refusing to do anything to stop the attacks. Officials were not only aware of the abuse Nabozny faced but also reportedly told him that “boys will be boys” and that he should expect the bullying because he was gay. After the verdict, Nabozny was awarded $1 million.

TOPSHOT - A pride flag stands a half mast during a memorial service in San Diego, California on June 12, 2016, for the victims of the Orlando Nighclub shooting. Fifty people died when a gunman allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Florida, in the worst terror attack on US soil since September 11, 2001. / AFP / Sandy Huffaker (Photo credit should read SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: America’s tragic war on LGBTQ+ people extends its collateral damage

A beloved pastor in Alabama killed himself after photos were published online showing him in women’s clothing. The sad story is all too familiar.

Nov. 8, 2023
Advertisement

More important, school districts around the country were put on notice: Every student — regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity — deserves a safe learning environment.

Nex Benedict did not get that.

Instead, the student faced an environment very similar to the one Nabozny encountered 25 years earlier. An environment our courts have already ruled was unacceptable. An environment that may have cost Nex their life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Billie Eilish attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

Opinion

Granderson: Who cares about Billie Eilish’s sexual orientation?

As long as lawmakers are trying to oppress LGBTQ+ people, representation matters. Someday maybe we can afford to just say, ‘who cares?’

Dec. 6, 2023

Police body-cam video shows Nex on a gurney after the attack in school. The details of their death the following day are murky, and an official cause of death has yet to be made public. But the history of abuse leading up to the death is clear.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) has already called for a federal investigation into Nex’s death. Vice President Kamala Harris posted on social media: “to the LGBTQI+ youth who are hurting and are afraid right now: President Joe Biden and I see you, we stand with you, and you are not alone.”

two men holding hands while seated at a piano

Opinion

Granderson: ‘The Last of Us’ told the LGBTQ+ story we needed

This was no zombie thriller moment, but a tender and brave dynamic to deepen our culture’s understanding of ourselves.

Dec. 27, 2023
Advertisement

This week Lambda Legal joined 350 other local, state and national organizations in an open letter calling for the removal of Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public instruction, Ryan Walters. In the letter, Walters is accused of creating an environment in Oklahoma schools hostile to LGBTQ students, which the organizations say led to the attack on Nex.

“In the weeks following Nex’s death, numerous youths have come forward to detail the rampant harassment of Oklahoma’s 2SLGBTQI+ students by peers, teachers, and administrators,” the letter reads, using an abbreviation that includes the Indigenous term “two spirit” to refer to some nonbinary individuals. “We are outraged that a climate of hate and bigotry has been not only allowed to thrive, but encouraged by the person who is responsible for education in the state.”

In addition to Walters’ anti-trans rhetoric, he appointed a conservative social media influencer to the state’s library board after that person harrassed educators online who were supportive of LGBTQ+ students. Walters dismissed the open letter as a “standard tactic of the radical left” adding, “they will stop at nothing to destroy the country and our state.”

And yet it was Walters — not the “radical left” — who appointed an anti-LGBTQ TikTok pseudo-celebrity to his state’s library board, someone who didn’t even live in Oklahoma and whose anti-gay social media posts incited bomb threats against school libraries accused of containing books that refer to gay people. Walters should never have been entrusted with overseeing the education and safety of children, and now that the mistake has been made and the damage done, I hope he will be swiftly removed and replaced by someone with an agenda to protect the learning environment.

Whether or not the state replaces him, a civil suit against the district where Nex attended school, in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso, seems likely. There’s also the question of holding those who attacked Nex accountable.

In a statement to ABC News, the victim’s family said: “The Benedicts know all too well the devastating effects of bullying and school violence, and pray for meaningful change wherein bullying is taken seriously and no family has to deal with another preventable tragedy.”

That’s why Nabozny said he sued his school district in the 1990s: to prevent other queer kids from being targeted in school the way he was.

Advertisement

That is also supposed to be a part of local and state administrators’ jobs. In the past, gross failures to protect queer children might have been normal and tolerated. Certainly they had few repercussions. Thanks to Logue, that part of the story has changed. Queer kids are still targeted in school. However, instead of accepting the premise of “boys will be boys,” there’s hope for accountability.

@LZGranderson

More to Read

OpinionOp-Ed
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is also a political contributor for ABC News. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, the Emmy award winner appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” Granderson joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. He spent 17 years at ESPN in a variety of roles, including NBA editor for ESPN The Magazine, senior writer for Page 2 and co-host of TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn., and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His podcast for ABC News, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” has won numerous honors, including a GLAAD award. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.7 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement