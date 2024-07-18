Conservative legal group sues Gov. Newsom over new transgender school law

A conservative legal group has sued California over a bill signed into law by Gov. Newsom on Monday that bans schools from requiring teachers to notify parents about changes in their children’s gender identities.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by the Liberty Justice Center on behalf of the Chino Valley Unified School District and several individuals, claims that the new law infringes on the rights of parents.

Assembly Bill 1955 authored by Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego), has drawn the ire of prominent conservatives. Elon Musk blamed the law for his decision to move SpaceX’s and X’s headquarters from California to Texas.

The argument in the California Legislature over the bill was chaotic and emotional. Democrats argued that AB 1955 was important for protecting LGBTQ+ youth, and Republicans countered that it infringed on the student-parent relationship.

The law states that school employees “shall not be required to disclose any information related to a pupil’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by state or federal law.”

Affected students are “too young to make life-altering decisions about their expressed gender identity without their parents’ knowledge,” Emily Rae, senior counsel at the Liberty Justice Center, said in a statement. She warned of “potentially devastating consequences for children too young to fully comprehend them.”

“School officials do not have the right to keep secrets from parents, but parents do have a constitutional right to know what their minor children are doing at school,” Rae said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California disagrees, saying AB 1955 would “strengthen protections against forced outings of LGBTQ+ students in schools.”

In cases where a child “isn’t welcomed or safe being their authentic self at home,” the ACLU wrote, they “need the option of seeking out resources at school or support from a trusted teacher without fear for their own well-being.”

A spokesperson for Newsom called the lawsuit “deeply unserious” in a written statement.

“California law ensures minors can’t legally change their name or gender without parental consent, and parents continue to have guaranteed and full access to their student’s educational records consistent with federal law,” said Izzy Gardon, spokesperson for the governor.

Times staff writer Mackenzie Mays contributed to this report.