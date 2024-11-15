One of my favorite songs of all time is “If You’re Reading This” by country superstar Tim McGraw.

The lyrics are written in the form of a letter from a soldier, meant for his family should he fall in the line of duty. The inspiration came from a magazine article about the casualties of war back in 2007. Following the song’s debut, McGraw said : “This little 5-year-old blond girl came up and kind of tugged on my shirt and said, you know, ‘You just sang a song about my dad, didn’t you?’ I just hope no matter what side of the politics you fall on, there’s people going over there and sacrificing their lives for what they’re sent to do.”

It seems everywhere we turn is a constant reminder of our differences. Election cycles do that in general, and 2024 has been especially divisive. Painful even. To heal together, we first have to remember we are more than our differences. Music, like McGraw’s “Reading This,” is one of life’s gifts that can remind us of that.

Enter the BoykinZ, a country sister act from Georgia who became a TikTok sensation in 2022 and whose new single “Fell in Love With a Cowboy” dropped Friday.

“We are just being ourselves,” said Anale Boykins, who along with Alona, Kylan and Nytere form the family act. “We feel like we can do all kinds of music, and we do, but country has always been what we love doing most. It just speaks to us.”

Raised in a home with parents who are performing artists, and with Broadway tunes blaring throughout the day, the BoykinZ are seen by some in Nashville as a girl version of the Jackson 5. They all play instruments, dance and enjoy performing skits. Their TikTok fame caught the attention of Kelly Clarkson, who had them on her talk show, and Shania Twain, who invited them to perform with her on stage.

They also caught the attention of Nathan Chapman, who co-produced Taylor Swift’s first four albums, including her 2006 debut, “Taylor Swift” — and its lead single entitled “Tim McGraw.”

“What makes Taylor so special is her songwriting,” he told me. “Country music is at its best when it’s able to tell a good story, and Taylor is such a great storyteller. Her ability to communicate her thoughts and emotions in a way that connects with listeners is why she’s been on top for as long as she has.

“When I first heard the BoykinZ, I just had to work with them. They are that special and talented. Plus they are fun and beautiful and maybe most important, they really know how to tell a good story.”

It’s no secret that country music hasn’t had a lot of Black stars. Beyoncé’s entry into the genre shined a light not only on her own relationship with country music, but also on the long journey of other Black country artists. That would include Linda Martell, the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry, who said she left country in 1974 because she was sidelined in favor of white artists. Fifty years later, Martell is a Grammy nominee thanks to Beyoncé, and country airwaves are more welcoming, a fact highlighted by Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the longest-running No. 1 this year.

And now the BoykinZ are hoping to play a role in the genre’s continual growth.

“Our parents raised us as big dreamers,” Kylan said. “We don’t place limitations on ourselves. … We don’t try to be what people think we should be. … We stick to our sound and hope people get us.”

When I first saw the group, I immediately thought of the iconic Pointer Sisters, who also were also unafraid to do country. That fearlessness is part of what caught the ear of longtime producer and the group’s business manager Craig King.

“They know who they are and you can tell by their sound,” said King, who grew up in Nashville and used to get picked up from school by country superstar Waylon Jennings. He said the days of music executives dictating what sound belongs where are over, and that includes country: “You can’t tell the youth how to think. The reality is the internet is just way too powerful. They are going to pick it up and listen to whatever they want regardless of who the industry says it’s for. The walls that divided music are crumbling apart, and the industry knows it.”

That is clear. Both Beyoncé and Shaboozey dominated country charts this year, along with pop artist Post Malone. And now the man who helped introduce Taylor Swift to the world believes country is ready to fall in love with these four sisters after decades of voices like theirs being ignored.

“I feel like if the fans connect with it, Nashville would be foolish to ignore them,” said Chapman, who has also worked with Keith Urban and Dan and Shay and produced Mickey Guyton’s powerful single “Black Like Me.”

“To be a super successful country artist, you have to have a lot of depth, and they have that,” he said. “It’s not about cracking a code or making all of the right moves. It’s about being open and connecting with people. They have such incredible vocals and their dancing is great, but it’s the storytelling that is really going to make people feel connected. They have great stories to tell.”

Like falling in love with a cowboy … can’t be more country than that.

