Letters to the Editor: I’m from L.A.’s Jewish community. This is why Pico-Robertson backed Trump

To the editor: I am the author of the book “Los Angeles Jew: A Memoir.” Although I now reside in Orange County, I know my native-born L.A. Jewish community well. (“Once strongly liberal, Pico-Robertson surged for Trump in 2024. Why?” Dec. 10)

Yes, the Pico-Robertson area is heavily Jewish, but over the years the population has become increasingly Orthodox, and Orthodox Jews typically vote more Republican.

Your article cites “a strong Republican canvassing effort” as a reason for Pico-Robertson backing President-elect Donald Trump. While I was not the target of these Republican efforts, it appears that tying in Trump with a tough-on-crime district attorney candidate really helped in an area concerned with safety.

Orthodox Jews are heavily interested in Israel, and Republicans pointed out that when he was president, Trump moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Not mentioned is that Trump did this not because his heart ached for Israel, but because it was a gimme for the late Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s support.

Finally, Orthodox Jews are male-oriented. If it’s extremely rare for a woman to be a rabbi, how can a woman be president of the United States?

I am certain that the pro-Trump “information” did not mention that the MAGA base stands for a white, Christian America, one where Jews return to the shadows.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar