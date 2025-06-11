Letters to the Editor: ABC News’ firing of Terry Moran only hurts its own credibility

To the editor: It is a sad day in America when one has to hide one’s private views or be fired. ABC News cowardly bowing to President Trump’s belief that news agencies should be loyal to him is tragic ( “Terry Moran fired from ABC News over social media posts on Trump and Stephen Miller,” June 10). We all know that Moran spoke exactly what we all are thinking. As far as I am concerned, ABC is no longer a legitimate news source and belongs in the same category as Fox News.

Hector Hernandez, San Clemente

To the editor: Moran couldn’t have described Trump and Miller better. It was actually, as Trump might say, beautiful. Shame on ABC News for punishing accurate reporting.

Joseph Petrotta, Altadena