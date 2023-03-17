Jess Hutchison is an art director for digital enterprise at the Los Angeles Times, where she art-directs, illustrates and designs some of the newsroom’s most ambitious digital projects. A native Angeleno, Hutchison began her career creating graphics for documentaries, collaborating closely with storytellers and helping them bring their narratives to life through design and animation. She has received two Emmy nominations for her documentary work. In addition, she has worked as a freelance illustrator and designer for HBO, ESPN, Vice, Nickelodeon, PBS, the FADER and the Baffler, among others. Her artwork has been published in the historic Italian comics magazine, Linus, and shown at the Garage Museum in Moscow.