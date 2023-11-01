The L.A. Times 2023 holiday gift guide

What makes a house or an apartment building or an Airstream trailer or a yurt a home for the holidays? Sure, it’s mostly the people (and pets) you share it with. But it’s also the well-considered gifts given and received.
This year’s Gift Guide is filled to capacity with delightful suggestions for all kinds of nest-feathering, dresser-filling, bookshelf-filling, pantry-stocking and stocking-stuffing that’ll hit home.
We’ve got nifty gifties to relax your stressed-out friends, presents that pay it forward, gifts for the gadget geeks, experiences to get folks out of the house and others guaranteed to keep ’em cozy when they get back.
Want to purchase meaningful gifts for the holidays? Head to one of these Los Angeles gift shops highlighting local makers and independent brands.
Need to grab a white elephant gift for that office holiday party? Or maybe you’re looking for something special made right here in L.A.? We’ve got you covered there too.
And if you really want to leave the comfort of your stylish abode and brave traffic, we’ve got an extensive list of the best independent gift shops across the Southland where you can score your holiday swag and more.
Now let’s get out there and get gifting!
Credits
Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Lead project editor: Marques Harper
Project editors: Boris Kachka (books), Betty Hallock (food)
Writers: Lisa Boone, Stephanie Breijo, Kailyn Brown, Julia Carmel, Jaimie Ding, Danielle Dorsey, Julie Giuffrida, Betty Hallock, Jenn Harris, Boris Kachka, Jeanette Marantos, Lucas Kwan Peterson, Christopher Reynolds, Adam Tschorn
Senior deputy design director: Faith Stafford
Lead art direction: Kay Scanlon
Illustrations: Giordano Poloni
Animation: Jess Hutchison
Deputy director of photography: Rachel Hulin
Photo editors: Liv Paggiarino, Taylor Arthur
Copy editors: Alison Dingeldein, Blake Hennon, Lisa Horowitz, R. Marina Levario, Doug Norwood
Digital production: Beto Alvarez, Amy Wong, Kay Scanlon, Susana Sanchez, Elizabeth Burr
Fact checking: Michael Darling
Audience engagement: Amy Wong
Editors’ note: Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.