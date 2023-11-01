Advertisement
The L.A. Times 2023 holiday gift guide

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Illustrations by 
Giordano Poloni
Animation by 
Jess Hutchison
Art direction by 
Kay Scanlon
What makes a house or an apartment building or an Airstream trailer or a yurt a home for the holidays? Sure, it’s mostly the people (and pets) you share it with. But it’s also the well-considered gifts given and received.

This year’s Gift Guide is filled to capacity with delightful suggestions for all kinds of nest-feathering, dresser-filling, bookshelf-filling, pantry-stocking and stocking-stuffing that’ll hit home.

We’ve got nifty gifties to relax your stressed-out friends, presents that pay it forward, gifts for the gadget geeks, experiences to get folks out of the house and others guaranteed to keep ’em cozy when they get back.

Gift Guide 2023: 80 of the best independent gift shops in Los Angeles

80 wonderful gift shops you can find only in L.A.

Want to purchase meaningful gifts for the holidays? Head to one of these Los Angeles gift shops highlighting local makers and independent brands.

Need to grab a white elephant gift for that office holiday party? Or maybe you’re looking for something special made right here in L.A.? We’ve got you covered there too.

And if you really want to leave the comfort of your stylish abode and brave traffic, we’ve got an extensive list of the best independent gift shops across the Southland where you can score your holiday swag and more.

Now let’s get out there and get gifting!


Clare Crespo's cake-themed Calendar for 2024
22 delightful gifts made in L.A. that put Amazon to shame

Magic 8 Ball

19 clever white elephant gifts worth a laugh and a steal

We’re all too stressed! Here are 16 self-care gifts for chilling out

17 tiny stocking stuffers that make a big impact

"Madonna: A Rebel Life," by Mary Gabriel

18 best nonfiction books for fans of Madonna, memoirs or cultural histories

L.A. Times Food zines "12 Days of Holiday Cookies" and "L.A. in a Jar"

19 gifts that make life easier in the kitchen for cooks and food lovers

Gift Guide 2023: Gifts that give back

18 gifts that give back in big ways

Lusso Pelli slides

19 cozy gifts for the hygge lovers in your world — or yourself

16 tech gifts for the gadget-obsessed people in your life

Aracheli Studio Drop Earrings

18 beautiful jewelry gifts handmade by L.A. makers

Gondola Experiences
18 surprising gifts for people who cherish experiences over things

Editors’ note: Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
