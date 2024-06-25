Kayla Hayempour is a community engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times, where she develops outreach strategies to connect with stakeholders, readers and critics, ensuring that diverse audiences across the city feel reached and represented in the paper. She collaborates with sections across The Times to identify high-impact topics and creates tailored virtual discussions and live events to deepen public participation in journalism. She also plans internally facing experiences to foster connection within the newsroom. Hayempour is a rising senior at UCLA, where she studies public affairs and digital humanities, and also works as a podcast contributor for the Daily Bruin.