Comics Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will join forces for a show in London

Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have at least two things in common: They were both attacked onstage this year, and they are both heading to London to perform together this fall.

Live Nation UK announced Monday on Twitter that Rock and Chappelle will deliver “a night of world class comedy” at the O2 arena Sept. 3.

Tickets for what organizers are calling “a very special show” will go on sale later this week via Live Nation UK.

Both comedians were attacked onstage only a couple of months apart.

During the 2022 Academy Awards in late March, Rock made a joke onstage about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, correlating it to Demi Moore’s look in the 1997 film “G.I. Jane.” Seeing that his wife — who struggles with her alopecia — was offended, Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped the comic across the face.

Later that night, Smith won best actor for his role in “King Richard.” A few days later, he preemptively resigned his membership in the film academy. The academy then banned him from attending any of its events — including the Oscars — for an unprecedented 10 years.

Chappelle was attacked in early May during his final Hollywood Bowl performance at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. Isaiah Lee was accused of charging onto the stage and knocking Chappelle to the ground. In a bag, Lee had a replica handgun with a knife attached, but the D.A.'s office said he did not use it during the alleged assault.

Security was quick to contain Lee, who left the stage with an injured arm. Chappelle was not hurt.

Lee was later charged with four misdemeanors including battery and possession of a weapon with intent to assault. Lee was subsequently charged with attempted murder in an unrelated December incident where he allegedly stabbed his roommate.