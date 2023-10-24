How a new complex of houses-turned-restaurants is changing this ‘forgotten edge’ of Chinatown

Victor Heights is a sliver of a neighborhood on the first hill just north of Los Angeles’ downtown core in the shadow of Dodger Stadium. It borders Echo Park, cut off from the greater part of Chinatown by the 110 freeway. The neighborhood is also known as the “Forgotten Edge,” a name that was coined in the early ’90s on account of neglect from local police divisions confused over which district it belonged to.

Today, a cluster of six small buildings at the corner of Alpine and Centennial streets, stands out. An architect named Jingbo Lou is developing the complex into a culinary hub called Alpine Courtyard — with a roster of several L.A. chefs and restaurateurs.

In the process, Lou says he’s hoping to preserve a piece of the city’s history by restoring buildings that have been there for more than 100 years in a neighborhood that once brimmed with small retail businesses.

Advertisement

A courtyard at the Alpine Street complex is still taking shape in a complex that was once slated to be torn down for luxury apartments. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The neighborhood, now mostly residential, is in the midst of changes with an influx of new developments in the area. What has been a working-class neighborhood with largely Chinese and Mexican residents is now home to condos worth over a million dollars that stand alongside old Victorian apartment buildings and bungalows with affordable rents.

Lou’s Alpine Street project, a variety of converted small homes surrounding a shared courtyard, stands in contrast to the 5.5-acre mega-development planned for nearby 1111 Sunset Blvd. Some in the neighborhood question what benefits the residents of Victor Heights.

“The character of the community is being changed,” says Patrick Chen, an IT technician who has lived in Victor Heights since 2015 and serves as a residential representative on the Historic Cultural North Neighborhood Council and a community advocate with the Chinatown Community for Equitable Development . “There are a lot of Chinese, Vietnamese and Latinx working-class families that live in Victor Heights and are concerned about rent pressures and being forced out,” he adds.

Advertisement

Vito Angiuli, who is the second-generation owner of nearly 100-year-old Eastside Italian Deli alongside his brothers Anthony and Rocky (his father, Johnny Angiuli, bought the deli in 1974), worries about how 1111 Sunset, as well as Alpine Courtyard, could alter the neighborhood. He says their deli’s long-term lease at 1013 Alpine St. could be threatened if the deli’s landlord were tempted to sell to a developer.

“Is [Victor Heights] being gentrified because they want to see the best for our little few blocks, or are they just looking at the dollar signs and going to bring in other investors and developers later on?” he asks. Still, Angiuli says he admires how Lou and his team are preserving historic homes and that he’s glad to see new businesses brought to the neighborhood.

Tim Riley owns Heavy Water coffee shop, located in a converted garage at the Alpine Street complex. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

In early July, Tim Riley of local roastery Heavy Water Coffee opened his first cafe in a 160-square-foot converted garage facing Centennial Street. A week later, chef Jihee Kim began serving rolled egg and seaweed, dosirak with blistered cod, kimbap and more at Perilla , her banchan shop — inspired, in part, by the banchan-focused restaurants her parents operate in Korea — inside of a slightly bigger renovated garage on the other side of the plot’s courtyard. In a review last month, Times restaurant critic Bill Addison wrote that Perilla is “a vital new daytime destination.”

Toward the end of this year, Jen Yee, the pastry chef behind Baker’s Bench , is expected to open the second location of her bakery (the first is a kiosk in Chinatown’s Far East Plaza) in one-half of a Craftsman house on-site. The other half of the building, which dates to 1908 and was once a schoolhouse, will be a third location of Cassell’s Hamburgers , the long-standing burger joint acquired by Lou in 2012. The inclusion of Cassell’s in the lot was an opportunity for Lou to expand his business and offer a casual and relatively affordable restaurant that serves widely appealing food.

Pastry chef Jen Yee plans to open her bakery, Baker’s Bench, in one half of a Craftsman house at the Alpine Street complex. A tiny banchan shop has drawn a big audience: Owner and chef Jihee Kim inside Perilla LA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The finale — and somewhat of an anchor for the Alpine Street hub — is scheduled to arrive next year, a 35-seat restaurant from chef Miles Thompson and his business partner, wine expert Andy Schwartz. Their restaurant is set to occupy a single-story Victorian house that was constructed in the 1890s and relocated to the site in the 1920s. Two other Victorian homes, both of which are two-story duplex residences, were moved onto the lot in the ‘20s as well.

Advertisement

Lou, who was born and raised in Beijing, immigrated to the States in 1991 to pursue a master’s degree in architecture and landscape at the University of Southern California, and then kick-started his career in L.A. He has experience preserving buildings in Los Angeles, including a stint from 2005 to 2012 as an architect with Heritage Housing Partners, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide affordable home ownership to low- and moderate-income first-time homeowners. He is also responsible for the 2014 preservation of Koreatown’s Hotel Normandie.