California

16-year-old girl mauled by six Cane Corso dogs in Thousand Oaks

A dog being removed by a man
A Cane Corso dog is removed from a Thousand Oaks home, where a 16-year-old girl was mauled by six dogs on Sunday.
(KTLA-TV)
By Melissa HernandezStaff Writer 
A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was mauled by six large dogs in Thousand Oaks on Sunday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The attack happened in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane around 3:30 p.m., officials said. The six dogs, identified as Cane Corsos, are from the home where the girl lived, the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Ron Chips said the girl suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit in the attack, but was not seriously injured, he said.

A neighbor who witnessed the attack called 911, officials said, and when firefighters arrived at the home, they attempted to stop the attack by blasting their truck sirens and waving their tools.

KTLA-TV showed video of Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control taking the dogs away from the home and putting them into a truck.

Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was formerly an intern for The Times’ 2021 summer internship program, during which she covered general assignments on the Metro desk. Hernandez is a University of Florida graduate, where she studied journalism and environmental science, and is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

