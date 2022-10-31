16-year-old girl mauled by six Cane Corso dogs in Thousand Oaks

A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was mauled by six large dogs in Thousand Oaks on Sunday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The attack happened in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane around 3:30 p.m., officials said. The six dogs, identified as Cane Corsos, are from the home where the girl lived, the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Ron Chips said the girl suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit in the attack, but was not seriously injured, he said.

A neighbor who witnessed the attack called 911, officials said, and when firefighters arrived at the home, they attempted to stop the attack by blasting their truck sirens and waving their tools.

KTLA-TV showed video of Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control taking the dogs away from the home and putting them into a truck.