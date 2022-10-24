Advertisement
Share
California

Registered to vote? Today is last day for Californians to register online for Nov. 8 election

Voters cast their ballots
Voters cast their ballots in the California primary in La Habra Heights on June 7.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Melissa HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

California voters looking to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to register online.

Eligible voters can register at registervote.ca.gov. Voters will need to provide their legal name, address and political party preference.

To be eligible, voters must be a U.S. citizen and resident of California, at least 18 years old on election day, and not currently serving a state or federal prison term for a felony conviction. As of 2020, the Voting Rights Restoration for Persons on Parole Amendment allows California residents on parole for felony convictions to register and cast a vote.

Los Angeles, CA - JUNE 07: Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Deadline for California voters to register for midterm election is Monday. Here’s how to register and vote, and what to do if you mess up your ballot.

California voters who miss the online registration deadline may still register or update their registration at polling locations or their local county election office until election day.

Votes cast with a conditional registration ballot will be processed and counted once the county election office has verified that voters are eligible.

Vote-by-mail ballots were sent to registered voters starting Oct. 10. Voters can return their marked ballots by mail or by dropping them off at county voting centers, election drop boxes or their local election office.

Illustration of the California map with a ballot icon

Politics

Where to vote in Southern California

Here’s how to find your Southern California polling place and ballot drop box in the 2022 midterm election.

Early in-person voting will begin in Los Angeles County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can find their closest early voting location at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

CaliforniaPoliticsCalifornia Politics Midterm Election 2022
Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was formerly an intern for The Times’ 2021 summer internship program, during which she covered general assignments on the Metro desk. Hernandez is a University of Florida graduate, where she studied journalism and environmental science, and is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement