Registered to vote? Today is last day for Californians to register online for Nov. 8 election

California voters looking to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to register online.

Eligible voters can register at registervote.ca.gov. Voters will need to provide their legal name, address and political party preference.

To be eligible, voters must be a U.S. citizen and resident of California, at least 18 years old on election day, and not currently serving a state or federal prison term for a felony conviction. As of 2020, the Voting Rights Restoration for Persons on Parole Amendment allows California residents on parole for felony convictions to register and cast a vote.

California voters who miss the online registration deadline may still register or update their registration at polling locations or their local county election office until election day.

Votes cast with a conditional registration ballot will be processed and counted once the county election office has verified that voters are eligible.

Vote-by-mail ballots were sent to registered voters starting Oct. 10. Voters can return their marked ballots by mail or by dropping them off at county voting centers, election drop boxes or their local election office.

Early in-person voting will begin in Los Angeles County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can find their closest early voting location at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.