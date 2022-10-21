Landscapers discover car buried in backyard of $15-million Bay Area mansion

Landscapers found a car buried in the backyard of a $15-million mansion in the Bay Area city of Atherton on Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation.

The car was discovered 4 to 5 feet deep in the ground behind the home in the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue, police said. Unused bags of concrete were found inside.

In a news release, Atherton police said the car may have been buried sometime in the 1990s, before the current homeowner occupied the home. Authorities did not give a description of the car or its condition.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Zillow records showed the 12,000-square-foot home was purchased by the current owners in 2020 for $15 million, and was sold previously in 2014.

Cadaver dogs were brought in to scour the scene and “made a slight notification of possible human remains,” police said. But so far no remains have been found.

A short drive from Silicon Valley, Atherton is one of the country’s most well-heeled towns, with a population of roughly 7,000 people and a median income above $250,000, according to U.S. Census data.