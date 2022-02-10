A reporter’s journey to sneak into a Super Bowl
L.A. Times reporter Sam Farmer was 16 when the Washington Redskins, his favorite team, played the Miami Dolphins at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 30, 1983. He couldn’t afford a ticket, but he wasn’t about to miss the game. This is his story.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.