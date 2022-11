Raul Roa is a photo editor for L.A. Times en Español and the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. He has been with The Times since 2009. Previously, he was the photo editor for Times Community News, working with the Daily Pilot and TimesOC. A lifelong resident of Southern California, Roa is an avid nature and travel photographer and enjoys the challenging world of astrophotography. His passion is to document and tell the unique stories in our communities.