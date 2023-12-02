Bésame Mucho 2023: Live updates from Dodger Stadium

Welcome to live coverage of the 2023 Bésame Mucho festival.

This year’s headliners are Maná, Los Bukis and Gloria Trevi. Other acts will include Los Lobos, Los Ángeles Azules, Natalia Lafourcade, Café Tacvba, Caifanes, Ramon Ayala, Pepe Aguilar and many more iconic Latino acts.

The festival, which sold out within 70 minutes of ticket releases for the single-day lineup, will be held at Dodger Stadium with four stages representing various genres and eras: Rockero, Las Clasicas, Beso and Te Gusta El Pop.

Doors open at 11 a.m., with the first performance scheduled for 11:25 a.m.

Follow along for coverage on performances, fan experiences and photos from Chavez Ravine.