Bésame Mucho 2023: Live updates from Dodger Stadium

Welcome to live coverage of the 2023 Bésame Mucho festival.

This year’s headliners are Maná, Los Bukis and Gloria Trevi. Other acts will include Los Lobos, Los Ángeles Azules, Natalia Lafourcade, Café Tacvba, Caifanes, Ramon Ayala, Pepe Aguilar and many more iconic Latino acts.

The festival, which sold out within 70 minutes of ticket releases for the single-day lineup, will be held at Dodger Stadium with four stages representing various genres and eras: Rockero, Las Clasicas, Beso and Te Gusta El Pop.

Doors open at 11 a.m., with the first performance scheduled for 11:25 a.m.

Follow along for coverage on performances, fan experiences and photos from Chavez Ravine.

Bésame Mucho Festival expands to Texas

The L.A.-based Bésame Mucho Festival is expanding to Austin, Texas, for legendary Latino performances at the Circuit of the Americas Stadium on March 2, 2024.

Oct. 30, 2023
Suzy Exposito is a culture columnist with the Latino Initiatives team at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newsroom as a music reporter in October 2020 and previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone. Exposito has also written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

Raul Roa is a photo editor for L.A. Times en Español and the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. He has been with The Times since 2009. Previously, he was the photo editor for Times Community News, working with the Daily Pilot and TimesOC. A lifelong resident of Southern California, Roa is an avid nature and travel photographer and enjoys the challenging world of astrophotography. His passion is to document and tell the unique stories in our communities.

Christian Orozco is an assistant editor with the De Los team at the Los Angeles Times. He joined the Times in 2017 as an editorial assistant and has worked with several sections across the newsroom, most recently as a multiplatform editor. He is a graduate of the University of La Verne.

