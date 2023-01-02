After the rain: 2023 Rose Parade in full bloom

As most of us rise into the new year filled with all that life so seamlessly blends — hope and caution, joy and sadness, love and longing — Pasadena played host to the 134th Rose Parade after a strong rainfall washed over its streets to cap 2022.
The parade’s theme this year — an expression of hope and resilience — is “Turning the Corner.” The 2023 Rose Parade grand marshal is Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who survived a mass shooting. Giffords led a procession of 39 floats, 21 marching bands and 16 equestrian units.
