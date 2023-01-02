After the rain: 2023 Rose Parade in full bloom

As most of us rise into the new year filled with all that life so seamlessly blends — hope and caution, joy and sadness, love and longing — Pasadena played host to the 134th Rose Parade after a strong rainfall washed over its streets to cap 2022.

The parade’s theme this year — an expression of hope and resilience — is “Turning the Corner.” The 2023 Rose Parade grand marshal is Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who survived a mass shooting. Giffords led a procession of 39 floats, 21 marching bands and 16 equestrian units.

David Rivas, of Harbor City, takes an early-morning run in his alien costume, with the South Bay Runners Club, running the 10-mile route before The 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade along Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Solorio family woke up on Colorado Blvd. for Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena before sunrise on Monday. The family have been camping in the same spot for 40 years. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

In the cold weather, Alice Jacquez, left, 45th year attending parade, and Sandra Jauregui, first time attending parade, try to stay warm after waiting since 9:30 A.M. the previous day to save their viewing spots overnight at The 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade before it made their way down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

People arrive at the 134th Tournament of Rose Parade in Pasadena early on Monday. (Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Parade-goers get a pre-dawn view of The 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade before it makes its way down Orange Grove Blvd., turning onto Colorado Blvd. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Yee family takes a selfie in front of a float prior to the 134th Tournament of Rose Parade on Monday. (Ringo Chiu / For The Los Angeles Times)

Gretchen Otness holds a rose as she arrives at the 134th Tournament of Rose Parade early on Monday morning. (Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Tanya Tucker, American country music singer and songwriter, sings during the Tournament of Roses Parade. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Catalina High School color guard performs during the Tournament of Roses Parade. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

A flowery detail of the Snapchat float at the Tournament of Roses Parade. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)