Silvia Razgova is a photo editor at the Los Angeles Times focused on news and long-form stories. She joined The Times in 2022 after previously working for the newspaper and other publications as a freelance photographer. Born in Slovakia, she immigrated to the United States in 2000 and continued her education, receiving a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

After working as a contract photojournalist for the Rocky Mountain News in Colorado, Razgova became a staff photographer at the National, an English-language newspaper in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where she covered daily news, documentary projects, and features for nearly five years. In 2016, she moved to Los Angeles working on commissions as a photojournalist and continued to photograph projects in the UAE and Slovakia. In her personal work she explores the themes of home, loss, belonging and poignancy of life. She is looking to develop strong visual stories with the L.A. Times’ talented photo and writing staff, and to make her way through the beautiful, wild, and intensely alive Los Angeles.