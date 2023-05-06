The Week in Photos: His future coach found him working in a slaughterhouse; and it’s a no to $55,000 to leave a rent-controlled apartment.

Hello, and welcome to this week’s selection of top stories in pictures by Los Angeles Times photographers.
::
His future coach found Dennis Kasumba working in a slaughterhouse. The teen was orphaned at a young age and living in poverty and despair. Now, a young man, he has now found purpose in pursuing his dream to become Uganda’s first Major League Baseball player. His coach and family are using TikTok to get him there.
After a 15 years of calm, talks between leaders of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached an impasse, triggering a strike by the WGA. On Tuesday, the writers picked up picket signs and took to the pavement in front of all major movie and TV studios in L.A. and New York to demand better pay from streaming and improved working conditions. Take a look at scenes from the strike and find out how it could disrupt Hollywood. The current writers’ strike is just the latest in Hollywood. Since the 1950s, writers have gone on strike eight times.
::
Most California colleges don’t offer rape kits on campus and students are demanding better access to care, lobbying politicians and putting pressure on university administrators to create more on-campus treatment for sexual violence. A new sexual assault forensic exam site at UC Irvine is a potential model for better systemic access.
Family, friends and fellow Los Angeles police officers gathered at the LAPD’s Wall of Honor downtown on Wednesday for a commemorative ceremony honoring the 239 officers who have died in the line of duty.
::
Coachella who? While the last notes of the popular music festival were still echoing in the ears of concertgoers, the festival grounds — Indio’s Empire Polo Club — were again full of music. Last weekend, thousands of fans attended the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, which is billed as “country music’s biggest party.”
::
And finally, an opportunity to enjoy a moment of peace, joining this couple enjoying fragrant warm breezes on a hike along a winding path through the lush hills of Chino Hills State Park.
