The Week in Photos: Harris tells her own story while Trump gets indicted and booked

Hello, and welcome to this week’s selection of top stories in pictures of Los Angeles Times photographers.

Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weeklong trip across Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, aimed at highlighting Africa’s economic potential. Harris, the first person of color to hold the office of the vice president and a product of both African and Indian diaspora, is more than ever willing to explore her past, but she holds on to her mother’s advice, and tells her own story about who she is.

Giraffes are seen in the background as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a news conference in Zambia. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Well-wishers await the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, Zambia. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris visted Panuka Farm just outside Lusaka, Zambia, to highlight climate-smart agriculture and how climate resilience can advance food security. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

::

Former President Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago after his New York arraignment Tuesday on 34 felony counts related to an alleged scheme to cover up a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

As Trump’s indictment echoed across the nation, small protests bubbled up around Southern California . Even before Trump’s court appearance, supporters gathered to protest in Orange County — some leaving with injuries.

Marcae Taurus waves a flag during a pro-Trump demonstration at Laguna Hills on April 4, the day the ex-president was arraigned on 34 felony counts in New York. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A man bleeds from a wound on his head after he was hit in the head with a skateboard at a pro-Trump rally April 1 in Huntington Beach. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

::

The much-hyped remote-work revolution hasn’t landed in all places with equal force. The five states where employers offer the most flexible policies are liberal, wealthy and mostly coastal — California, Oregon, Colorado, Washington and Massachusetts. Meanwhile, according to Scoop Technologies survey data, employers in Memphis, Tenn., require on-site work more than those in any other U.S. city.

People walk along iconic Beale Street as the sun begins to dip behind the horizon in Memphis, Tenn. Downtown Memphis hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels of foot traffic, but it’s refilling faster than Los Angeles, San Francisco and other major cities. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

::

The city of Los Angeles is suing a local journalist and an activist group after they published accidentally released photos of undercover officers through a public records request. In return, hundreds of undercover LAPD officers take steps to sue the city over its blunder in releasing their information, which made it onto “Watch the Watchers.”

Los Angeles Police Department recruits assemble for exercises at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

::

Advertisement

Maria Diaz takes care of seven clients, works seven days a week and can’t afford to slow down. She is one of thousands who multitask for our aging population feeling the struggle of the crushing cost of elder and disabled care, and the crippling effects of low wages.

“Many aging people are going broke paying for in-home care or nursing facilities, and the care providers can barely survive on the low wages.” — Steve Lopez

Maria Diaz, right, prepares medication for Luis Aguayo, 86, at his home in South Los Angeles. Diaz cares for Aguayo — who suffers from high blood pressure, severe arthritis and rheumatism, and who needs assistance walking — several times a week along with six other clients. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

::

While relations between China, the U.S. and Taiwan have grown strained, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in California this week. The friction between the countries was felt as the meeting inflamed a divide among local immigrants.

Taiwanese supporter Lijian Jie, middle, yells out as he and hundreds of supporters and protesters rally April 4 outside the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrived for her visit to California this week. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Simi Valley police officer and a security guard check on a man who fell during a scuffle between Taiwan supporters and Chinese supporters during the arrival of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on April 5. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

::

Tulare Lake, once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, was last full in 1878. Recent storms have flooded thousands of acres of farmland in the area, which now faces potential contamination by Los Angeles County sewage sludge and flood risk from spring snowmelt.

Watch the rebirth of California’s “phantom” Tulare Lake in striking before-and-after images.

A Corcoran estate remains flooded during the resurgence of Tulare Lake in the San Joaquin Valley (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

::

Advertisement

During the Holocaust, a Ukrainian family hid a girl from the Nazis. Decades later, with Ukraine at war, her son and a community of strangers repaid the kindness and sheltered a Ukrainian refugee.

Alex Bogancha, an 18-year-old refugee from Ukraine, sees his new temporary home, a guesthouse in Santa Monica, for the first time. As he walked in, he kept repeating, “Wow.” (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

::

And finally, enjoy a view of a pink moon, which is misleading in name because the color varies. It is named after Spring blooming wildflowers. The full moon lighted up the sky this week.

A fisherman and pier walkers enjoy a view of the setting full pink moon, named after blooming wildflowers, at the Huntington Beach Pier at dawn on April 5 when the pink moon was at its brightest. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

::