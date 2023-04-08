The Week in Photos: Harris tells her own story while Trump gets indicted and booked

Hello, and welcome to this week’s selection of top stories in pictures of Los Angeles Times photographers.
Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weeklong trip across Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, aimed at highlighting Africa’s economic potential. Harris, the first person of color to hold the office of the vice president and a product of both African and Indian diaspora, is more than ever willing to explore her past, but she holds on to her mother’s advice, and tells her own story about who she is.
::
Former President Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago after his New York arraignment Tuesday on 34 felony counts related to an alleged scheme to cover up a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
As Trump’s indictment echoed across the nation, small protests bubbled up around Southern California . Even before Trump’s court appearance, supporters gathered to protest in Orange County — some leaving with injuries.
::
The much-hyped remote-work revolution hasn’t landed in all places with equal force. The five states where employers offer the most flexible policies are liberal, wealthy and mostly coastal — California, Oregon, Colorado, Washington and Massachusetts. Meanwhile, according to Scoop Technologies survey data, employers in Memphis, Tenn., require on-site work more than those in any other U.S. city.
::
The city of Los Angeles is suing a local journalist and an activist group after they published accidentally released photos of undercover officers through a public records request. In return, hundreds of undercover LAPD officers take steps to sue the city over its blunder in releasing their information, which made it onto “Watch the Watchers.”
::
Maria Diaz takes care of seven clients, works seven days a week and can’t afford to slow down. She is one of thousands who multitask for our aging population feeling the struggle of the crushing cost of elder and disabled care, and the crippling effects of low wages.
“Many aging people are going broke paying for in-home care or nursing facilities, and the care providers can barely survive on the low wages.”
— Steve Lopez
::
While relations between China, the U.S. and Taiwan have grown strained, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in California this week. The friction between the countries was felt as the meeting inflamed a divide among local immigrants.
::
Tulare Lake, once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, was last full in 1878. Recent storms have flooded thousands of acres of farmland in the area, which now faces potential contamination by Los Angeles County sewage sludge and flood risk from spring snowmelt.
Watch the rebirth of California’s “phantom” Tulare Lake in striking before-and-after images.
::
During the Holocaust, a Ukrainian family hid a girl from the Nazis. Decades later, with Ukraine at war, her son and a community of strangers repaid the kindness and sheltered a Ukrainian refugee.
::
And finally, enjoy a view of a pink moon, which is misleading in name because the color varies. It is named after Spring blooming wildflowers. The full moon lighted up the sky this week.
::
