House party in Ladera Heights ends in fatal shooting

A man in his mid-20s was shot and killed late Wednesday night after leaving a Ladera Heights house party, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of gunfire in the 5800 block of Holt Avenue found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, a Sheriff’s Department news release said.

Witnesses said the man had gotten into a physical altercation around 11:30 p.m. with another partygoer, who then pulled a gun and shot the man multiple times, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide any information about the shooting suspect and are still working to determine a motive. The dead man was not identified.

Advertisement

The owner of the house where the party took place told KTLA-TV that he had rented the residence to a woman Wednesday night. When he checked on the property, he discovered a crowd of partygoers and asked them to go home before calling the Sheriff’s Department.

He said people had begun to leave the house before the shooting occurred.