California

House party in Ladera Heights ends in fatal shooting

Sheriff's deputy walks out of a house in Ladera Heights where a party ended in a fatal shooting Wednesday night.
An investigation is underway in Ladera Heights, where a man in his 20s was shot and killed after leaving a house party late Wednesday night, authorities said.
(KTLA-TV)
By Tomás Mier
July 23, 2020
8:27 AM
A man in his mid-20s was shot and killed late Wednesday night after leaving a Ladera Heights house party, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of gunfire in the 5800 block of Holt Avenue found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, a Sheriff’s Department news release said.

Witnesses said the man had gotten into a physical altercation around 11:30 p.m. with another partygoer, who then pulled a gun and shot the man multiple times, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide any information about the shooting suspect and are still working to determine a motive. The dead man was not identified.

The owner of the house where the party took place told KTLA-TV that he had rented the residence to a woman Wednesday night. When he checked on the property, he discovered a crowd of partygoers and asked them to go home before calling the Sheriff’s Department.

He said people had begun to leave the house before the shooting occurred.

Tomás Mier

Tomás Mier is a reporting intern on the COVID-19 team at the Los Angeles Times who is contributing to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. His work has been featured in People Magazine, Teen Vogue and other outlets. He is also the former editor in chief of USC’s student newspaper Daily Trojan. Originally from the Bay Area, he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and Latinx studies from the University of Southern California.

