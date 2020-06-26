USC dean resigns after student publicly reveals past relationship

The dean of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts resigned Thursday after an alumna publicly revealed the two had had a relationship when she was a student.

A day after the woman described the relationship in a town hall meeting, Dean David Bridel sent a letter to faculty on Thursday admitting that he briefly dated a BFA senior in 2009. He said their relationship had ended amicably, but described her characterization of the relationship as “grossly inaccurate.”

“I fully accept, however, that my behavior in 2009 demonstrated a failure in judgment and evidence of irresponsibility,” he wrote. “I apologize, profusely, for any harm I caused by my conduct in 2009.”

Provost Charles Zukoski announced in a memo to the school that he had accepted Bridel’s resignation, adding that the university is looking into the allegation. School of Cinematic Arts Dean Elizabeth Daley was named interim dean.

The former student revealed the relationship during a meeting for faculty, students and alumni of the MFA in acting program. News of the resignation was first reported by the Daily Trojan, which did not reveal the woman’s name. It was not cited in any of the official correspondence about Bridel’s resignation.

Bridel was appointed dean in 2016 after serving on the faculty for 10 years. His university biography credits him with being the founding and artistic director of The Clown School in Los Angeles. He’s worked as a playwright, director and performer.

Bridel is the second dean to resign under President Carol Folt, who took over in September. Jack Knott, the dean of the Price School of Public Policy, resigned in April after accepting a deanship at New York University.