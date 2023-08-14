Nestlé recalls cookie dough products for possibly containing wood chips

Packages of Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookies. Nestlé has recalled two types of cookie dough packages due to possible wood fibers in the product.

It has been a rough summer for cookie fans.

Two kinds of Trader Joe’s cookies were recalled last month for the possible presence of rocks.

Now Nestlé is recalling some of its cookie dough products due to the possible presence of wood fragments, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

The voluntary recall affects two types of 16.5-ounce Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar products produced in late April. Items with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K on the package should not be prepared or eaten but should be returned to the retailer where they were purchased for a replacement or refund, the company said.

Nestlé said other varieties of refrigerated or edible cookie dough are not affected. The company said illnesses have not been reported, but “a small number” of consumers made Nestlé USA aware of the issue.

This is the latest of several food product recalls this summer. In July, several Trader Joe‘s products were recalled for possible contamination, including Almond Windmill and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond cookies.

Later that month, Winter Gardens Quality Foods issued a recall of the store’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup “because the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets.”

The companies advised customers to either toss the products or return them for a full refund.