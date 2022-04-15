Podcast: Shanghai’s lockdown tests limits
The strict lockdowns and zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies that were once praised for keeping China largely infection-free? They’re back. And they’re now pushing people to their limits.
Today, how the recent lockdown in Shanghai is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, and what it means for the country’s communist government. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang
