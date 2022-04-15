Advertisement
Podcast: Shanghai’s lockdown tests limits

Workers set up a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai
Workers set up a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China.
(VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
The strict lockdowns and zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies that were once praised for keeping China largely infection-free? They’re back. And they’re now pushing people to their limits.

Today, how the recent lockdown in Shanghai is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, and what it means for the country’s communist government. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang

More reading:

Strain of Shanghai’s COVID lockdown tests China’s zero-tolerance resolve

Human toll from Shanghai lockdown fuels public frustration

‘It’s a nightmare’: Hong Kong runs low on coffins as Omicron exacts deadly toll

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
