Podcast: Shanghai’s lockdown tests limits

The strict lockdowns and zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies that were once praised for keeping China largely infection-free? They’re back. And they’re now pushing people to their limits.

Today, how the recent lockdown in Shanghai is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, and what it means for the country’s communist government. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang

