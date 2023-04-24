The Times podcast: Can anything stop distracted driving?
After a decades-long decline in automobile fatalities, numbers began to go up with the dawn of smart phones. Laws banning use of cellphones while driving haven’t stopped the rise — and the dawn of smart cars seems to be making things worse.
Today, we talk about efforts to stop distracted driving — and why they don’t seem to work. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times auto industry reporter Russ Mitchell
More reading:
Highways are getting deadlier, with fatalities up 22%. Our smartphone addiction is a big reason why
‘We are killing people’: How technology has made your car ‘a candy store of distraction’
The DMV said it would investigate Tesla over self-driving claims. Then, crickets
