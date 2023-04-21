The Times podcast: The music genre Korean elders ‘trot’ to

Retirees at the Koreatown Senior and Community Center dance to trot hits led by Janet Chon, center.

“Trot” is a Korean music genre that has been around for decades. But in recent years, it has exploded in popularity in Southern California. The biggest fans? Immigrant seniors.

Today, we talk about trot’s history, staying power and role in the Korean American community. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Asian American communities reporter Jeong Park

More reading:

