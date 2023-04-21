The Times podcast: The music genre Korean elders ‘trot’ to
“Trot” is a Korean music genre that has been around for decades. But in recent years, it has exploded in popularity in Southern California. The biggest fans? Immigrant seniors.
Today, we talk about trot’s history, staying power and role in the Korean American community. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Asian American communities reporter Jeong Park
More reading:
K-Pop isn’t the only hot ticket in Koreatown — how ‘trot’ is captivating immigrants
Koreatown’s elderly immigrants find the lure of the casino bus a blessing and a curse
Club helps older Korean immigrants find their political voice
Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton.