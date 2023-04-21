Advertisement
The Times podcast: The music genre Korean elders ‘trot’ to

Koreatown Senior and Community Center
Retirees at the Koreatown Senior and Community Center dance to trot hits led by Janet Chon, center.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
“Trot” is a Korean music genre that has been around for decades. But in recent years, it has exploded in popularity in Southern California. The biggest fans? Immigrant seniors.

Today, we talk about trot’s history, staying power and role in the Korean American community. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Asian American communities reporter Jeong Park

More reading:

K-Pop isn’t the only hot ticket in Koreatown — how ‘trot’ is captivating immigrants

Koreatown’s elderly immigrants find the lure of the casino bus a blessing and a curse

Club helps older Korean immigrants find their political voice

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
