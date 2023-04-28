Advertisement
Podcasts

The Times podcast: How trans surfers find community

J Cagandahan, left, and Mud Howard at Will Rogers State Beach.
J Cagandahan, left, and Mud Howard attend the Trans Surf Boogie and Beach Day on April 1 at Will Rogers State Beach.
(Shelly Simon)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Trans surfers are beginning to find community among themselves in a sport that too often isolates and even shuns them. Today, we hang out with some at the beach to hear their joy and pain. Read the full transcript here.

Advertisement

Host: L.A. Times senior producer Denise Guerra

More reading:
Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates and opponents

Black surfers find moments of reflection, rejuvenation at ‘A Great Day in the Stoke’

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.

About this story

Podcasts SportsCaliforniaThe Times Podcast

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement