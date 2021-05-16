Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcast: Death rates for transgender people in U.S. on track to top last year’s record

All Black Lives Matter march
Thousands participate in the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march last year along Hollywood Boulevard to mark LGBTQ Pride Month. The march honored Tony McDade, a transgender man killed May 27, 2020, by Tallahassee Police Department officers.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Just five months into the year, the U.S. is on track to break a troubling record. Last year, 44 transgender people were killed in the U.S. and its territories. So far this year, the count is close to two dozen — and those are just the cases that we know of. More than half the victims were black trans women. The region with the highest rate of killings is the commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

Today, we’ll speak with Marc Ramirez, a national correspondent for USA Today who covers identity and inclusion issues, about the rise in transgender violence in Puerto Rico and across the U.S. We’ll also speak to Maria José, a trans woman who heads a safe space in Puerto Rico for LGBTQ folks.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: USA Today national correspondent Marc Ramirez and House of Grace matriarch and artist Maria José

More reading:

Meet Puerto Rico’s Queer and Trans Change-Makers
Column: Trump is gone, but California is still fighting the anti-transgender hate he fed

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
