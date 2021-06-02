Podcast: Naomi Osaka drops out of French Open, stands up for mental health

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

At just 23 years old, Naomi Osaka is already one of the best tennis players in the world. She was scheduled to play the French Open this month, which is one of the sport’s biggest tournaments. But Osaka caused a stir when she announced before matches even began that she wouldn’t be at any news conferences. She cited the “huge waves of anxiety” she feels talking at them. French Open officials weren’t sympathetic and fined her $15,000.

Then on Monday, Osaka stunned everyone. She announced she was withdrawing from the competition altogether.

On today’s show, we speak with L.A. Times sports columnist Helene Elliott about the importance of Osaka’s move. It’s highlighted an issue long bubbling in the sports world: In a place where stress is part of the game, what’s the best way to handle an athlete’s mental health?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times sports columnist Helene Elliott

