Naomi Osaka and Cordae announce gender of their first child

Naomi Osaka is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Cordae. The two confirmed the baby’s gender in an Instagram post Friday.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae revealed the gender of their first child together.

It’s a baby girl!

In an Instagram post Friday, Osaka posed in a Nike shirt and white cargo pants in front of a backdrop adorned with pastel pink and purple balloons, flowers, butterflies and a stuffed mushroom. The wall read, “A little princess in on the way.”

Cordae, in his Burberry baby shower shirt, reposted the image of him kissing the 25-year-old’s pregnant belly to his Instagram story, saying “#GirlDad.”

Osaka received an outpouring of congratulations from the tennis world and beyond in the comments section.

The Billie Jean King Cup, in addition to tennis players Gaël Monfils, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur, extended congratulations to the couple. So did swim star Michael Phelps.

Nike wrote “Congratulations,” with accompanying baby bottle and tennis ball emoji.

Actors Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe and Kate Hudson also shared their congratulations.

In January, Osaka announced she was expecting with her boyfriend of four years by sharing a sonogram photo on social media.

“One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,’ haha,” she wrote in a Notes app statement at the time.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion. She hasn’t played a match since September 2022 and withdrew from this year’s Australia Open.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you all in the start of the next of one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024,” she said in January. “I don’t think there’s a perfect correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”