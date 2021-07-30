Advertisement
Podcast: Drought wants your carne asada and iPhone

Emaciated cattle
A malnourished cow forages for food along the roadside in the Mexican state of Sonora, where drought has caused many ranchers’ cattle to die of starvation.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
We conclude Drought Week with a panel of L.A. Times foreign correspondents who are reporting on droughts in their areas of coverage.

In Mexico, a drought in the northern state of Sonora imperils the cattle industry. In Taiwan, water shortages threaten to disrupt the semiconductor industry. And in China, alternating years of drought and floods threaten the nation’s infrastructure.

After that, stick around to hear from skateboarder Cory Juneau about his path to the Tokyo Olympics and why he never wants a coach.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum, L.A. Times Asia correspondent David Pierson, L.A. Times Beijing bureau chief Alice Su and skateboarder Cory Juneau

More reading:

The current drought is worldwide. Here’s how different places are fighting it

The most important company you’ve never heard of: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Amid crushing floods in China, officials focus not on climate change but on control

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producer Denise Guerra and editors Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Special thanks to Heba Elorbany. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
