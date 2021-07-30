Podcast: Drought wants your carne asada and iPhone

We conclude Drought Week with a panel of L.A. Times foreign correspondents who are reporting on droughts in their areas of coverage.

In Mexico, a drought in the northern state of Sonora imperils the cattle industry. In Taiwan, water shortages threaten to disrupt the semiconductor industry. And in China, alternating years of drought and floods threaten the nation’s infrastructure.

Advertisement

After that, stick around to hear from skateboarder Cory Juneau about his path to the Tokyo Olympics and why he never wants a coach.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum, L.A. Times Asia correspondent David Pierson, L.A. Times Beijing bureau chief Alice Su and skateboarder Cory Juneau

More reading:

The current drought is worldwide. Here’s how different places are fighting it

The most important company you’ve never heard of: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Amid crushing floods in China, officials focus not on climate change but on control