Podcast: The mystery of the disappearing gray whales

Graceful, playful and tough, the gray whale is a beloved icon of the Pacific coast. The whales’ annual migration from the waters off Alaska to Baja California is one of the longest undertaken by any mammal, a journey that has happened for thousands of years.

But in the last couple of years, fewer gray whales have made the trip. These magnificent giants are dying in numbers unseen in decades. Nobody knows exactly why, but there are some clues.

Today, we speak with Los Angeles Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust about what’s happening.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust

More reading:

