Podcast: Back to school in the COVID-19 Delta era

Today we talk to L.A. Times reporters about the full reopening of schools, which will affect millions of families in California and beyond. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mostly OKed this reopening, with the provision that everyone should mask up in schools and, if 12 or older, be vaccinated against COVID-19.

But what if your kids are younger than that? How about if they develop symptoms or come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus? What safety measures should schools be prioritizing?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume and L.A. Times science reporter Amina Khan

