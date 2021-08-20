Podcast: What’s up with L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva?

Democrats and progressives helped Alex Villanueva rise to power back in 2018, excited about his left-leaning campaign promises. But that support did not last long. The sheriff has been criticized over his response to issues including homelessness, COVID-19 and police brutality, as well as transparency and reinstating fired deputies.

The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, a sitting county supervisor and the Democratic Party have called for him to step down. He’s up for reelection next year, and he doesn’t agree with the criticism.

Advertisement

Today, we run a condensed version of a conversation Villanueva had on “Los Angeles Times Today” with host Lisa McRee.

Host: Lisa McRee

Guest: L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

More reading:

Column: Sheriff Villanueva is angry — at elected officials, at the L.A. Times, at lawlessness

‘Running against the woke left’: Can Sheriff Villanueva’s shift to the right work in L.A.?

Op-Ed: Villanueva’s bogus Venice ‘outreach’ is just a cover for criminalizing homelessness