Podcast: What’s up with L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva?
Democrats and progressives helped Alex Villanueva rise to power back in 2018, excited about his left-leaning campaign promises. But that support did not last long. The sheriff has been criticized over his response to issues including homelessness, COVID-19 and police brutality, as well as transparency and reinstating fired deputies.
The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, a sitting county supervisor and the Democratic Party have called for him to step down. He’s up for reelection next year, and he doesn’t agree with the criticism.
Today, we run a condensed version of a conversation Villanueva had on “Los Angeles Times Today” with host Lisa McRee.
Host: Lisa McRee
Guest: L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
