Podcast: What 9/11 has done to American Muslims

Twenty years ago, the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Airlines Flight 93 killed nearly 3,000 people. It’s a day that launched wars and shifted politics in the United States forever.

It’s also the day that pushed the U.S. Muslim community under a microscope — and has kept them there ever since.

Today, we focus on how 9/11 and its aftermath continue to loom over their lives.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times television critic Lorraine Ali and L.A. Times Metro reporter Brittny Mejia

