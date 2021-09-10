Advertisement
Podcast: What 9/11 has done to American Muslims

Dalal Oyoun, 17, left, and Hana Nashawati, 18, in Orange County.
Dalal Oyoun, 17, left, and Hana Nashawati, 18, in Orange County. “Growing up, as a hijabi woman, you never really know why a person is staring at you,” Nashawati said.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Twenty years ago, the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Airlines Flight 93 killed nearly 3,000 people. It’s a day that launched wars and shifted politics in the United States forever.

It’s also the day that pushed the U.S. Muslim community under a microscope — and has kept them there ever since.

Today, we focus on how 9/11 and its aftermath continue to loom over their lives.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times television critic Lorraine Ali and L.A. Times Metro reporter Brittny Mejia

More reading:

20 years after 9/11, an American Muslim recalls the costs of war you didn’t see on TV

Muslim youth in America: A generation shadowed by the aftermath of 9/11

Former Rep. Keith Ellison recalls how political opponents attacked his Muslim faith after 9/11

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
