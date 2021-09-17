Advertisement
Podcast: What California lost in the war on terror

Two people look at a guitar, uniform and pictures on a table.
Guiselle and Leroy Harris Jr., the parents of Leroy Harris III, with mementos of their son, including his dress uniform jacket, a guitar and pictures from his days in the military. A soldier in the U.S. Army, Leroy Harris III was killed in action in 2004 in Iraq.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
No state has lost as much as California in the war on terror after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks; 776 men and women who called the Golden State home have died — that’s 11% of the nation’s total casualties from the war. Nearly 20% of those Californians who perished were old enough to die for their country but too young to buy a drink. They left behind 453 children.

For the families — and the state — the loss from the war on terror is incalculable. We spoke to three families about loss, grief and the years that have passed since their loved ones were killed in April 2004.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Metro reporter Maria La Ganga

More reading:

What did California lose in the war on terror? More than any other state in the U.S.

With prayers and promises, a California city remembers a fallen Marine

The young Marines wanted to help. They were the last Americans to die in the Afghanistan war

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
