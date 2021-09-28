Podcast: Are NFTs worth your money?

Pudgy Penguins, Bored Apes and CryptoKitties — a Noah’s Ark of nonfungible tokens — are the latest trend for people trying to get rich and engage with art in a new way. NFTs might be a fad, but there’s a multibillion-dollar market for them.

Today, L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean gives us a crash course in what exactly NFTs are and how to think about whether they’re worth your money. And a pair of NFT collectors tell us why they think the digital tokens could change our lives even if we don’t buy them.

Also: An update about last week’s episode “Our nation’s Haitian double standard.”

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean, NFT collectors Cooper Turley and Tim Kang and L.A. Times L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske

