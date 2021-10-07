Podcast: How COVID-19 nurses get through the day
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Nursing is a tough job in good times, and the COVID-19 pandemic made it a lot tougher. Within a few months of the start of the pandemic, U.S. healthcare workers reported high rates of anxiety, frustration, emotional and physical exhaustion and burnout.
Now we’re a year and a half in. We’ve got vaccines, but the Delta variant still poses a big threat. So how are nurses holding up?
Today, nurses tell us about their experiences and how they’re coping, personally and professionally.
Host: L.A. Times utility journalism reporter Karen Garcia
More reading:
Nurses have had a tough year (and then some). You can learn from their resilience
Op-Ed: As a doctor in a COVID unit, I’m running out of compassion for the unvaccinated. Get the shot
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.