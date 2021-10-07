Advertisement
Podcasts

Podcast: How COVID-19 nurses get through the day

Two arms hold up a sign saying "protect nurses to protect patients"
Hospital nurses have always had tough jobs. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Nursing is a tough job in good times, and the COVID-19 pandemic made it a lot tougher. Within a few months of the start of the pandemic, U.S. healthcare workers reported high rates of anxiety, frustration, emotional and physical exhaustion and burnout.

Now we’re a year and a half in. We’ve got vaccines, but the Delta variant still poses a big threat. So how are nurses holding up?

Today, nurses tell us about their experiences and how they’re coping, personally and professionally.

Host: L.A. Times utility journalism reporter Karen Garcia

More reading:

Nurses have had a tough year (and then some). You can learn from their resilience

Op-Ed: As a doctor in a COVID unit, I’m running out of compassion for the unvaccinated. Get the shot

Tracking the coronavirus in California

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
