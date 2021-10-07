Podcast: How COVID-19 nurses get through the day

Nursing is a tough job in good times, and the COVID-19 pandemic made it a lot tougher. Within a few months of the start of the pandemic, U.S. healthcare workers reported high rates of anxiety, frustration, emotional and physical exhaustion and burnout.

Now we’re a year and a half in. We’ve got vaccines, but the Delta variant still poses a big threat. So how are nurses holding up?

Today, nurses tell us about their experiences and how they’re coping, personally and professionally.

Host: L.A. Times utility journalism reporter Karen Garcia

