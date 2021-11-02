Podcast: Mexico’s wine country gets big — maybe too big
Listen to this episode of The Times:
The Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California is Mexico’s premier wine country, a lush valley that makes Napa seem as gorgeous as a parking lot.
But a lot of development is coming to the Valle — and many locals aren’t happy.
Today, we travel to this beautiful, contested space with two experts. Javier Cabral is the editor of LA Taco and wrote about a recent anti-development protest there. Javier Plascencia, a pioneering chef, has seen Valle grow and wants the world to come in — in a sustainable way.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: LA Taco editor Javier Cabral and chef Javier Plascencia
More reading:
Is Valle de Guadalupe over? The fight to protect Mexican wine country
10 things to know about Chef Javier Plascencia
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.