Podcast: Can the FBI spy on Muslims and not say why?

In 2011, a group of Muslims in Orange County sued the federal government, alleging that the FBI violated the constitutional rights of Muslims by spying on them solely because of their religion. The feds denied the allegations, but they also said they couldn’t disclose why they had spied on this community. To do so, according to the government, would reveal state secrets. Now the lawsuit is before the U.S. Supreme Court, and the feds want it dismissed.

Today, we hear from L.A. Times reporter Suhauna Hussain, who is covering the case. We’ll hear from some of the plaintiffs and Muslim activists. And we’ll also hear from Craig Monteilh, the self-admitted FBI informant in the center of all this.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times reporter Suhauna Hussain

