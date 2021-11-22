Podcast: Sohla El-Waylly on cooking and appropriation

Sohla El-Waylly is famous for her cooking videos for outlets like the History Channel’s “Ancient Recipes,” Bon Appetit’s “Test Kitchen,” and so, so much more. She also writes a column at Food52 and contributes to the cooking section at the other big-time Times newspaper (the one on the East Coast).

Today, we do another crossover episode with our sibling podcast “Asian Enough,” where El-Waylly talks about food appropriation, her inspirations and much more.

Hosts: Johana Bhuiyan and Tracy Brown

Guest: Chef Sohla El-Waylly

More reading:

Babish expands as pandemic boosts YouTube cooking shows

Vulture: Going Sohla

Sohla’s website