Podcast: Alison Roman on cooking and cancellation

Alison Roman is a chef, food writer, cookbook author and video maker whose unfussy recipes pack a punch. Those recipes, along with her fun persona, made her a bright spot for many fans especially as the pandemic began taking hold.

Then Roman, who is white, lobbed some criticism at celebrities Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo — women of color — and controversy engulfed her. Roman was canceled. Or was she? What exactly does being canceled mean, anyway? What can a person learn, and where can they go from there?

L.A. Times reporter Erin B. Logan asks Roman these questions. But first: What’s Roman making for Thanksgiving, how did she get into the food world, and how does she make simplicity taste so good?

Host: Erin B. Logan

Guest: Alison Roman

