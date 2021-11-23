Advertisement
Podcast: Alison Roman on cooking and cancellation

Chef Alison Roman appears on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in 2019.
(Bravo/NBCU via Getty Images)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Alison Roman is a chef, food writer, cookbook author and video maker whose unfussy recipes pack a punch. Those recipes, along with her fun persona, made her a bright spot for many fans especially as the pandemic began taking hold.

Then Roman, who is white, lobbed some criticism at celebrities Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo — women of color — and controversy engulfed her. Roman was canceled. Or was she? What exactly does being canceled mean, anyway? What can a person learn, and where can they go from there?

L.A. Times reporter Erin B. Logan asks Roman these questions. But first: What’s Roman making for Thanksgiving, how did she get into the food world, and how does she make simplicity taste so good?

Host: Erin B. Logan

Guest: Alison Roman

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra and Shannon Lin and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts Food

