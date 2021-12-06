Podcast: Kirsten Dunst on her new movie, family and mental health

Our sister podcast “The Envelope” — which does deep-dive interviews with movie and TV stars — just started a new season, so we’re giving you a taste.

In this episode, Kirsten Dunst shares stories about growing up in Hollywood, why she decided to publicly address her mental health break, and the joyful — though sometimes awkward — moments of acting opposite her real-life partner, Jesse Plemons, in “The Power of the Dog.”

Advertisement

Host: Mark Olsen

Guest: Kirsten Dunst

More reading:

‘Power of the Dog’ writer-director Jane Campion explains her enigmatic career choices

Review: ‘Power of the Dog’ reasserts Jane Campion’s mastery and reveals a new side of Benedict Cumberbatch

Kodi Smit-McPhee walks us through that ‘Power of the Dog’ ending

The Envelope podcast homepage