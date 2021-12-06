Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Kirsten Dunst on her new movie, family and mental health

A blond woman in a dark coat
Kirsten Dunst described working with writer-director Jane Campion on “The Power of the Dog” as “life altering.”
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Our sister podcast “The Envelope” — which does deep-dive interviews with movie and TV stars — just started a new season, so we’re giving you a taste.

In this episode, Kirsten Dunst shares stories about growing up in Hollywood, why she decided to publicly address her mental health break, and the joyful — though sometimes awkward — moments of acting opposite her real-life partner, Jesse Plemons, in “The Power of the Dog.”

Advertisement

Host: Mark Olsen

Guest: Kirsten Dunst

More reading:

‘Power of the Dog’ writer-director Jane Campion explains her enigmatic career choices

Review: ‘Power of the Dog’ reasserts Jane Campion’s mastery and reveals a new side of Benedict Cumberbatch

Kodi Smit-McPhee walks us through that ‘Power of the Dog’ ending

The Envelope podcast homepage

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Lauren Raab. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement