The 2024 Envelope Oscar Roundtables

Actors and directors, including Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo and James Mangold, gather to talk about how fear can push you forward, early auditioning, the role of storytelling in today’s world — and vaping at the Vatican — at the Los Angeles Times 2024 Oscar Roundtables.

Photography by 
Christina House
The fear factor behind great art

Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo, Peter Sarsgaard, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong dive into their films, truth-telling and acting alongside your director. READ HERE
Doubts, sure. Compromise? Never

6 directors on doubt, compromise and Timothée Chalamet. READ HERE

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She officially joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House grew up in Long Beach and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Her love for photography started when she visited the Philippines, her mother’s native country, at age 7. That unforgettable experience inspired her to pick up a camera. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored in the portrait series category for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

