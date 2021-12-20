Podcast: When the labels don’t feel right

For a few days this week, we’re highlighting the work of students from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Today, Cari Spencer guides us through her journey of figuring out her identity. Half Taiwanese and half white, she felt all her life that she had to “pick a side” — or that she wasn’t enough of one thing or the other. Then she found another option.

Host: USC student Cari Spencer

