Podcast: Hollywood, here comes Madison

For a few days this week, we’re highlighting the work of students from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Today, Jillian Carmenate introduces us to her older sister, Madison, who’s forging into the entertainment industry. Madison Carmenate hopes to create movies and TV shows that feature people with disabilities, like her — and like a full quarter of U.S. adults.

Host: USC student Jillian Carmenate

