Podcast: Hollywood, here comes Madison
Listen to this episode of The Times:
For a few days this week, we’re highlighting the work of students from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
Today, Jillian Carmenate introduces us to her older sister, Madison, who’s forging into the entertainment industry. Madison Carmenate hopes to create movies and TV shows that feature people with disabilities, like her — and like a full quarter of U.S. adults.
Host: USC student Jillian Carmenate
More reading:
How entertainment professionals with disabilities are fighting for inclusion
This manager is working toward diversity in Hollywood — and that includes those with disabilities
Hollywood’s reluctance to welcome disability shuts out a lot of fresh talent and stories
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Lauren Raab. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.