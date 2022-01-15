Podcast: Nikole Hannah-Jones on her triumphs and trolls

Two years ago, Nikole Hannah-Jones launched “The 1619 Project,” a collection of New York Times Magazine articles, photography and podcasts. That project became a launching point to talk about Black people’s roles in shaping the United States. Hannah-Jones has been praised and vilified for her work ever since.

Today, we share highlights from a L.A. Times Book Club chat between Hannah-Jones and L.A. Times executive editor Kevin Merida. They talked about how Black people can be patriotic despite centuries of mistreatment … and about using mountains of research to get back at haters.

Host: L.A. Times executive editor Kevin Merida

Guests: New York Times Magazine writer Nikole Hannah-Jones

