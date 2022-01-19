Podcast: An American West with no snow?

This past December brought record-high amounts of snow to the Sierra Nevada, California’s main mountain range. The state, of course, has suffered for years from bad, bad drought, so we should all be happy that the dry days are over with all this snow, right? In fact, those who monitor such things are saying we should be saving water more than ever.

Because there’s a real possibility that one day, blizzards in the West might be gone. Today, our Masters of Disasters reconvene to talk about this possible future.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth, L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron Lin, and L.A. Times water reporter Ian James.

More reading:

A ‘no snow’ California could come sooner than you think

California is suddenly snow-capped and very wet. But how long will the water rush last?

Editorial: Welcome the bout of winter storms, just don’t call them drought busters